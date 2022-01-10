This content is from: Premium

TCI Posts Another Double-Digit Gain

Chris Hohn’s activist fund is gearing up for a special shareholder meeting with Canadian National on March 22.

Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg
Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management enjoyed another strong year in 2021.The London-based activist posted a 23.3 percent gain last year, its sixth double-digit increase in the past seven years. TCI’s fund currently manages about $44 billion, while the firm manages a total of $55 billion.The hedge fund runs a concentrated,

