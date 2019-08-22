This content is from: Premium
The Hedge Funds Poised to Profit From a Drug Maker’s IPO
At least four hedge funds own nearly half of the shares of the latest biopharma company planning to go public.
At least four hedge funds are prominent investors in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, one of the latest biopharma companies seeking to go public. They control nearly half of its shares.The largest investor is RA Capital Management with about 15.7 million of Satsuma's common shares, or a 30.2 percent stake, according to a preliminary prospectus filed
To continue reading, subscribe now to Premium Journalism. Already a subscriber? Login.