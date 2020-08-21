An Extremely Niche Column on Asset Management Sales

Institutional allocators are finally facing reality: They will have to invest with asset managers they’ve never met in person.

Dear Readers: I have good news, for once.

Maybe it’s that I’ve been on a sparsely populated Maine beach for a week and am immensely refreshed.



Maybe it’s the (Hendrick’s) gin.



Or maybe it’s at that the allocator data is actually, finally turning in the favor of sales and distribution teams.



Yes, it’s the third. Definitely not the second.



Last week, Institutional Investor held a virtual roundtable for healthcare funds. As always, we polled the audience on business practices, portfolio moves, and their expectations for the future.



One question focused on the article of dogma that I’ve encountered nearly every day since the East Coast locked down March 12: Allocators will not place capital with managers they had not physically met.



Here’s what we asked: “In terms of allocating assets to new managers, what best describes your expectations for an extended Covid-19 travel lockdown?”



If I had been forced to predict the outcome beforehand, this would have been my guess:



Because of the investment team’s discomfort, I will not allocate to new managers who I have not interacted with in person: 65%

Because of the board’s discomfort, I will not allocate to new managers who I have not interacted with in person: 15%

By the end of 2020, I expect to allocate to new managers who I have not interacted with in person: 5%

By the end of 2021, I expect to allocate to new managers who I have not interacted with in person: 5%

During the pandemic, I have already allocated to a manager(s) who I have not interacted with in person: 5%

Before the pandemic, I already allocated to a manager(s) who I did not interact with in person: 5% But to the delight of almost anyone who makes a living by gathering institutional assets, these were the actual results: Because of the investment team’s discomfort, I will not allocate to new managers who I have not interacted with in person: 13.2%

Because of the board’s discomfort, I will not allocate to new managers who I have not interacted with in person: 2.6%

By the end of 2020, I expect to allocate to new managers who I have not interacted with in person: 34.2%

By the end of 2021, I expect to allocate to new managers who I have not interacted with in person: 25.0%

During the pandemic, I have already allocated to a manager(s) who I have not interacted with in person: 22.4%

Before the pandemic, I already allocated to a manager(s) who I did not interact with in person: 2.6%