This content is from: Premium

Perceptive Anticipates Another IPO

SpringWorks Therapeutics is the fifth company in the hedge fund’s private portfolio to go public this year. Not all of them have worked out so far.

Joseph Edelman (Chris Goodney/Bloomberg)
Joseph Edelman (Chris Goodney/Bloomberg)

Perceptive Advisors is gearing up for another one of its private investments to go public.SpringWorks Therapeutics recently filed a preliminary document announcing its intention to launch an initial public offering. This would be the fifth company in which Perceptive holds an investment to go public this year alone.All of them

To continue reading, subscribe now to Premium Journalism. Already a subscriber? Login.

Related Content