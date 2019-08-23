Legendary Yale Investor Dean Takahashi to Leave Role at Endowment

Dean Takahashi — the second-most powerful figure at the groundbreaking Yale Investment Office — is stepping aside, according to an email reviewed by Institutional Investor.

University officials sent the email Thursday to members of its extended investment circle informing them of Takahashi’s move.



“After more than 33 years of extraordinary service to Yale’s endowment, Dean Takahashi has decided to devote the final chapter of his career at Yale to developing solutions that address the existential threat of climate change,” the note stated. It praised the senior director’s “inestimable contribution to Yale’s strength and vitality.”



Senior staff members say that Takahashi will no longer be involved in active investment decision making, according to someone familiar with these discussions.



The exit had not been publicly announced as of Friday morning. Yale officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Takahashi joined the now-$29 billion endowment operation in 1986, just a year after chief investment officer David Swensen took over. He rose to become its sole senior director and effective deputy to the CIO.



Many consider Swensen and Yale to be the greatest CIO and institutional fund in history. Its success has changed the face of nonprofit investing, particularly in the United States. Investors who trained under Swensen and Takahashi now lead the funds of Princeton University, MIT, Stanford University, University of Pennsylvania, Bowdoin College, and the Packard Foundation, among others.



Takahashi’s departure creates a vacuum at the endowment office, and it is unclear who — if anyone — is poised to fill it.



Swensen remains the undisputed chief, but there are nine directors below the exiting deputy, according to the organization’s website. With the CIO in his mid-60s, elevating a potential successor or successors may align with the organization’s history of smooth leadership.



It appears that Takahashi will not be that successor, however.



He lauded Swensen’s “extraordinary leadership” in a 2015 campus lecture, where he spoke on the investment office’s values. “When we recruit, we look for people who care about Yale and who care about investing, who care about more than just making money.”