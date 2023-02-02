Bridgewater Adds a Third CIO to Its Investment Committee

Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, has named another chief investment officer.

Karen Karniol-Tambour has joined co-CIOs Bob Prince and Greg Jensen in leading investment decisions at the firm. The company’s investment committee unanimously nominated her for the role and the CEOs accepted their recommendation.

“This marks another milestone in Karen’s incredible career — over the last 16 years she has become a trusted advisor to our clients, a role model for our best rising talent, and one of our most important leaders at the forefront of a new generation.” Bridgewater co-CEO Nir Bar Dea said in a statement on Tuesday.

Jensen recruited Karniol-Tambour to Bridgewater in 2006, when she joined as an investment associate on its fixed-income team. She went on to become the head of investment research and collaborated closely with Jenson, Prince, and Ray Dalio, who founded Bridgewater in 1975.

In 2021, Karniol-Tambour became Co-CIO of sustainability, launching, with co-CIO of sustainability Carsten Stendevad, the firm’s first portfolios to incorporate these factors alongside risk and return. She held other senior roles on the investment and commercial committees, played a significant role mentoring colleagues, and became a trusted advisor to clients, Jensen said in an earlier memo to employees.

“I’ve known Karen since I recruited her to Bridgewater as a college senior, and for all that time, I’ve admired how she lives our values — in particular her courage, her deep care for others, and her creativity and tenacity in the face of our most important challenges and opportunities. We are lucky to have her leading at the highest level of Bridgewater, and I’m thrilled to have her partnering even more closely with our leadership team going forward,” Jensen said in his note.

Karniol-Tambour serves on the boards of the Truman Center for National Policy, Search for Common Ground and Seeds of Peace. Also a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, she was included in Fortune’s “40 Under 40" most influential leaders in business in 2019, and has been named to Barron’s list of “Most Influential Women in US Finance” for three years in a row.

