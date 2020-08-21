This content is from: Premium

Valiant Capital’s Covid-19 Windfall

Instacart and a new private equity fund pay off for the Tiger Grandcub.

Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg
Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Valiant Capital Management raised roughly $100 million for its new dedicated growth private equity fund — Valiant Peregrine Fund I — which recently closed for the second time, according to a client letter and an investor. Peregrine made its first investment in April when it purchased secondary shares in Instacart, the

To continue reading, subscribe now to Premium Journalism. Already a subscriber? Login.

Related Content