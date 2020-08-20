This content is from: Premium
Bausch Is Adding to Glenview’s Woes
Larry Robbins mixes up the hedge fund’s health-care holdings — but can’t stop the bleeding.
Bausch Health Cos., that Canadian company formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International that is still struggling with heavy debt, is now one of the biggest positions of Larry Robbins’s Glenview Capital Management, according to recent securities filings.But Bausch, a shadow of its former self, seems to be causing grief to
