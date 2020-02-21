This content is from: Premium
Hedge Funds Dumped Peloton Ahead of Looming Lockup Expiration
Peloton, the last unicorn to go public in 2019, has yet to recover.
Fitness provider Peloton Interactive was the last unicorn to go public in 2019, and its debut just as the WeWork scandal was erupting cast a pall from which it has yet to recover.Similar to what WeWork did with its real estate and Tesla has done with cars, Peloton has argued
To continue reading, subscribe now to Premium Journalism. Already a subscriber? Login.