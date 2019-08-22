This content is from: Premium

Inside Stanley Druckenmiller’s Long Portfolio

The legendary macro trader’s family office initiated 19 new positions during the second quarter.

Stanley Druckenmiller (Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg)
Stanley Druckenmiller (Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg)

Stanley Druckenmiller seemed pretty busy during the second quarter, at least by most hedge fund standards.During the three-month period, his Duquesne Family Office initiated 19 new U.S. common stock positions and liquidated 20 — pretty active trading for a portfolio of 60 long bets.However, a deeper dive into Druckenmiller’s trading

To continue reading, subscribe now to Premium Journalism. Already a subscriber? Login.

Related Content